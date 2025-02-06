21 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Published 6th Feb 2025, 17:48 BST

21 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

21 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on January 22.

1. Anatolia Sea View Mediterranean Cuisine, South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1LS

Rated 5 on January 22. | Anatolia Sea View Mediterranean Cuisine

Rated 5 on January 21.

2. The Blacksheep Tearoom, Park Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QX

Rated 5 on January 21. | Google

Rated 4 on October 21.

3. Ego Mediterranean Restaurant, Pleasant Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5JA

Rated 4 on October 21. | Google

Rated 5 on January 21.

4. Coach & Horses, Preston Old Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1PD

Rated 5 on January 21. | Google

Rated 5 on January 7.

5. Keg n Cask, St Andrew's Road South, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1SX

Rated 5 on January 7. | Google

Rated 5 on January 31.

6. Costello's Sandwich Bar, Alexandra Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU

Rated 5 on January 31. | Google

