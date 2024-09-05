Oasis fans waited 15 years for the bickering Gallagher brothers to get back together.

The Britpop band, who released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

But what about bands such as Genesis and the White Stripes?

We asked residents in Lancashire what bands and groups they wish they could see perform live again.

Here’s what they said: