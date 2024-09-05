21 groups and bands Lancashire residents would like to see reunite in 2024 after Oasis success

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:38 BST

From the Smiths to the White Stripes, these are the acts that residents in Lancashire believe should get back together.

Oasis fans waited 15 years for the bickering Gallagher brothers to get back together.

The Britpop band, who released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

But what about bands such as Genesis and the White Stripes?

We asked residents in Lancashire what bands and groups they wish they could see perform live again.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Here’s what they said:

1. Buddy Holly and the Crickets

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. The Jam

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Pink Floyd

EVA PLEVIER/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Wham!

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Sales

5. Peters and Lee

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Photo Sales

6. Spice Girls

Valdmanis/United Archives via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireOasisMusic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice