The Great Eccleston Show took over The Showground, off Garstang Road, bringing together thousands to celebrate rural life and community spirit.
1. Great Eccleston Show 2025
The Great Eccleston Show is a beloved event with more than 170 years of history. | National World
2. Great Eccleston Show 2025
It is renowned for its thrilling tractor-pulling competitions. | National World
3. Great Eccleston Show 2025
Celebrating every facet of rural life, the show featured a rich display of cooking, handicrafts, horticulture and local arts. | National World
4. Great Eccleston Show 2025
Attendees enjoyed a diverse range of livestock classes, including Shire horses, sheep, pigs, poultry, light horses and goats. | National World
5. Great Eccleston Show 2025
A spokesman for The Great Eccleston Show said: "Wow, what a weekend! Thanks to ALL our volunteers who helped make the show such a fantastic success." | National World
6. Great Eccleston Show 2025
Visitors also explored a vibrant food hall showcasing local produce, alongside a food theatre and demonstrations of traditional rural crafts. | National World
