21 fantastic photos capture thousands enjoying tractor pulling and more at the Great Eccleston Show 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

One of Lancashire’s most cherished events made its much-anticipated return this weekend.

The Great Eccleston Show took over The Showground, off Garstang Road, bringing together thousands to celebrate rural life and community spirit.

Scroll down to explore our fantastic photo gallery from the event:

The Great Eccleston Show is a beloved event with more than 170 years of history.

It is renowned for its thrilling tractor-pulling competitions.

Celebrating every facet of rural life, the show featured a rich display of cooking, handicrafts, horticulture and local arts.

Attendees enjoyed a diverse range of livestock classes, including Shire horses, sheep, pigs, poultry, light horses and goats.

A spokesman for The Great Eccleston Show said: "Wow, what a weekend! Thanks to ALL our volunteers who helped make the show such a fantastic success."

Visitors also explored a vibrant food hall showcasing local produce, alongside a food theatre and demonstrations of traditional rural crafts.

