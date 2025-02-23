The show was kicked off on Valentine's Day by young magician Cillian O Connor, who displayed an amazing display of card tricks and personal stories, including how his favourite hobby has helped him cope with the challenges of having autism.

After the weekend, the audience was treated to a nerve-wracking act by internationally famous escapologist Andrew Basso, who performed one of Houdini’s best-known escapes.

These were just two of the incredible performances that graced the Blackpool Promenade this half-term week, and you can enjoy them all with these 21 dazzling photos of all the best moments of the 2025 Showzam festival:

Love magic and mystery? From 14-22 February, Showzam! is bringing an exciting blend of live performances, incredible illusions, and show-stopping variety to Blackpool.

Prepare to be blown away (and no, we don't mean by the Blackpool breeze!). Watch as incredible performers and daring stunt artists bring jaw-dropping tricks and illusions to life right before your eyes. It's magic on the move that you just can't miss.