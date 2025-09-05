We asked residents across Lancashire for their top recommendations for the best florists, nurseries and garden centres.

In no particular order, here are 21 of their top picks:

1 . Barton Grange Garden Centre Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (8,152 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners." | Steve Daniels Photo Sales

2 . The Plant Place Fleetwood Road South, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NS | 4.7 out of 5 (1,163 Google reviews) | "Fair prices, good selection, loads of parking, friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Avant Garden Centre Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (1,026 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items." | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Bloom Room Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (79 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Four Seasons Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE | 4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Absolutely fantastic service." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Burnside Garden Centre New Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NH | 4.3 out of 5 (1,270 Google reviews) | "Nice size garden centre with plenty for all your gardening needs." | Google Photo Sales