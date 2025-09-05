21 fab garden centres, florists and plant nurseries in Lancashire to explore this Autumn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 21:06 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

As the darker nights draw in we’ve found 21 bloomingly fabulous garden centres, florists and nurseries to explore in Lancashire this Autumn.

We asked residents across Lancashire for their top recommendations for the best florists, nurseries and garden centres.

In no particular order, here are 21 of their top picks:

1. Barton Grange Garden Centre

Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (8,152 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners." | Steve Daniels

Fleetwood Road South, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NS | 4.7 out of 5 (1,163 Google reviews) | "Fair prices, good selection, loads of parking, friendly staff." | Google

Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (1,026 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items." | Google

Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (79 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic." | Google

Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE | 4.9 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Absolutely fantastic service." | Google

New Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NH | 4.3 out of 5 (1,270 Google reviews) | "Nice size garden centre with plenty for all your gardening needs." | Google

