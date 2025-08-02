21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool for fuel

Fuel prices change frequently, making it tough to find the best place to fill up.
Using the latest data from Petrol Prices, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest stations around Blackpool based on current unleaded petrol and diesel prices per litre.
Check out the gallery below to discover where you can save on fuel:
*Prices checked on August 1, 2025.
1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google
2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25) | Google
3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google
4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 30.07.25) | Google
5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google
6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25) | Google
