21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool for fuel

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Looking for the cheapest petrol and diesel in Blackpool? We’ve got you covered.

Fuel prices change frequently, making it tough to find the best place to fill up.

Using the latest data from Petrol Prices, we’ve compiled a list of the cheapest stations around Blackpool based on current unleaded petrol and diesel prices per litre.

Check out the gallery below to discover where you can save on fuel:

*Prices checked on August 1, 2025.

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25)

1. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 01.08.25)

3. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 30.07.25)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 137.9p (Prices updated 30.07.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25)

5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 31.07.25) | Google

