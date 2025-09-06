21 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool as prices ease in August

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Fuel prices fell slightly in August, ending two months of rises, but drivers are still paying over the odds at the pumps, according to new analysis by RAC Fuel Watch.

The average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol dropped by just 0.39p during the month, from 135.03p at the start of August to 134.64p on the 31st. Diesel fell by 0.72p, from 142.92p to 142.20p.

Supermarket prices fell marginally too, with unleaded down 0.23p to 131.26p and diesel down 0.3p to 138.81p.

On average, it now costs £74.05 to fill a 55-litre petrol car, or £72.19 at supermarkets – around £2 less per tank. Diesel drivers face £78.21 on average, and £76.35 at supermarkets.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While it’s good news that two months of rising fuel prices have ended, high retailer margins are still preventing drivers from benefiting fully.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, September 5:

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

4. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 134.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p (Price updated 04.09.25) Diesel - 137.9p (Price updated 03.09.25)

5. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 129.9p (Price updated 04.09.25) Diesel - 137.9p (Price updated 03.09.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google

