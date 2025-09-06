The average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol dropped by just 0.39p during the month, from 135.03p at the start of August to 134.64p on the 31st. Diesel fell by 0.72p, from 142.92p to 142.20p.

Supermarket prices fell marginally too, with unleaded down 0.23p to 131.26p and diesel down 0.3p to 138.81p.

On average, it now costs £74.05 to fill a 55-litre petrol car, or £72.19 at supermarkets – around £2 less per tank. Diesel drivers face £78.21 on average, and £76.35 at supermarkets.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While it’s good news that two months of rising fuel prices have ended, high retailer margins are still preventing drivers from benefiting fully.”

With that in mind, here are 21 of the cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Blackpool, based on data from petrolprices.com as of Friday, September 5:

1 . Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 128.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 05.09.25) | Google Photo Sales

5 . Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 129.9p (Price updated 04.09.25) Diesel - 137.9p (Price updated 03.09.25) | Google Photo Sales