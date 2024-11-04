People often say the high street isn’t the same these days, and there are certain shops that residents keep saying they miss.

We asked our readers which shops they would like to make a return to the resort and there were many suggestions, including C&A, Woolworths and Wilko.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . British Home Stores British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M. | Google Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . C&A C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Comet Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed. | Submit Photo Sales

4 . Currys Digital Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Debenhams Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site. | Bill Johnson Photo Sales