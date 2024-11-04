21 beloved shops residents want back on the Fylde coast including BHS, C&A and Wilko

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST

Blackpool’s high street has transformed over the years, and residents have shared the shops they miss the most.

People often say the high street isn’t the same these days, and there are certain shops that residents keep saying they miss.

We asked our readers which shops they would like to make a return to the resort and there were many suggestions, including C&A, Woolworths and Wilko.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M.

1. British Home Stores

British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M. | Google Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001.

2. C&A

C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed.

3. Comet

Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed. | Submit

Photo Sales
Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone.

4. Currys Digital

Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone. | Google

Photo Sales
Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site.

5. Debenhams

Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site. | Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Fino Tapas on Church Street closed permanently after opening in 2021.

6. Fino Tapas

Fino Tapas on Church Street closed permanently after opening in 2021. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeResidentsC&ABHSWoolworths
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice