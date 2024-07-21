21 awesome pictures from Bispham Gala 2024 as it celebrated its 127th anniversary

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 15:55 BST

Bispham Gala celebrated its 127th anniversary this year!

Here are 21 great pictures from this year’s event:

This year the event reached its 127th year.

1. Bispham Gala 2024

This year the event reached its 127th year. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The theme this time was ‘festivals’.

2. Bispham Gala 2024

The theme this time was ‘festivals’. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Residents were invited to take part in fancy dress, decorate a pram, bicycle or mobility scooter to win a cash prize.

3. Bispham Gala 2024

Residents were invited to take part in fancy dress, decorate a pram, bicycle or mobility scooter to win a cash prize. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Local shops and businesses also had the opportunity to dress their windows in a festival theme for a trophy and a cash prize.

4. Bispham Gala 2024

Local shops and businesses also had the opportunity to dress their windows in a festival theme for a trophy and a cash prize. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The funfair returned for the weekend as well.

5. Bispham Gala 2024

The funfair returned for the weekend as well. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Residents were also able to see the much-loved procession as it made its way through Bispham.

6. Bispham Gala 2024

Residents were also able to see the much-loved procession as it made its way through Bispham. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

