20 people have been charged after police seized a haul of weapons, drugs and cash during raids in Blackpool and the Fylde.

Officers executed a series of warrants in Blackpool, the Fylde and Bradford between late July and early August as part of Operation Clash.

Among the weapons recovered were a blank firing firearm with ammunition and an instruction manual, an axe, a machete and a gas-powered BB gun.

Police also seized 96 bottles and canisters of nitrous oxide, 857 grams of heroin, small amounts of cocaine and suspected amphetamine, three rucksack-sized bags containing a total of 1.6 kilograms of cannabis and £13,445 in cash.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 20 suspects were charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin between February 13, 2024, and February 11, 2025.

Those charged include:

Lewis Feehan, 24, now of no fixed address

Kassidy Kiernan, 24, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood

Joshua Beck, 23, of no fixed address

Elenor Hadgraft, 25, of Galway Close, Thornton

Daniel Johnson, 20, of Clifford Road, Blackpool

May Burt, 23, of Boundary Place, Blackpool

Maxi Watford-Stock, 19, of Fordway Avenue, Blackpool

Joshua Purcell, 18, of Boundary Place, Blackpool

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool

Harvey Brooks, 21, of no fixed address but previously of Broadgreen Close, Leyland

James Howson, 24, of no fixed address, also charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property

Jack Hancock, 19, of no fixed address

Jack Chetwyn, 20, of Deansgate, Crewe

A 15-year-old boy from Leyland

Brian Towler, 73, of Sunny Bank Avenue, Blackpool

Peter Thompson, 38, of Knowle Avenue, Blackpool

Michael Grant, 57, of no fixed address

Shelly Lomax, 38, of Boothley Road, Blackpool, also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin

Kieren Erfmann, 32, of Vine Street, Chorley

Alan Adams, 55, of Ilford Road, Blackpool

They have either already appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court or have been issued summons to appear there on Friday, August 15.

Detective Inspector Adie Knowles, of the West Target Crime Team, said: “This proactive action has been taken as part of a year-long operation which culminated in a significant number of people being arrested and charged, and drugs and weapons being taken off the streets.

“I hope this action sends a clear message that Blackpool and the Fylde should not be seen as a safe haven for anyone thinking of committing criminal offences.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.