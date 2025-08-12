20 suspects named after stash of weapons, drugs and cash found in raids across Blackpool and Fylde
Officers executed a series of warrants in Blackpool, the Fylde and Bradford between late July and early August as part of Operation Clash.
Among the weapons recovered were a blank firing firearm with ammunition and an instruction manual, an axe, a machete and a gas-powered BB gun.
Police also seized 96 bottles and canisters of nitrous oxide, 857 grams of heroin, small amounts of cocaine and suspected amphetamine, three rucksack-sized bags containing a total of 1.6 kilograms of cannabis and £13,445 in cash.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 20 suspects were charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin between February 13, 2024, and February 11, 2025.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Those charged include:
- Lewis Feehan, 24, now of no fixed address
- Kassidy Kiernan, 24, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood
- Joshua Beck, 23, of no fixed address
- Elenor Hadgraft, 25, of Galway Close, Thornton
- Daniel Johnson, 20, of Clifford Road, Blackpool
- May Burt, 23, of Boundary Place, Blackpool
- Maxi Watford-Stock, 19, of Fordway Avenue, Blackpool
- Joshua Purcell, 18, of Boundary Place, Blackpool
- A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool
- Harvey Brooks, 21, of no fixed address but previously of Broadgreen Close, Leyland
- James Howson, 24, of no fixed address, also charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property
- Jack Hancock, 19, of no fixed address
- Jack Chetwyn, 20, of Deansgate, Crewe
- A 15-year-old boy from Leyland
- Brian Towler, 73, of Sunny Bank Avenue, Blackpool
- Peter Thompson, 38, of Knowle Avenue, Blackpool
- Michael Grant, 57, of no fixed address
- Shelly Lomax, 38, of Boothley Road, Blackpool, also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin
- Kieren Erfmann, 32, of Vine Street, Chorley
- Alan Adams, 55, of Ilford Road, Blackpool
They have either already appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court or have been issued summons to appear there on Friday, August 15.
Detective Inspector Adie Knowles, of the West Target Crime Team, said: “This proactive action has been taken as part of a year-long operation which culminated in a significant number of people being arrested and charged, and drugs and weapons being taken off the streets.
“I hope this action sends a clear message that Blackpool and the Fylde should not be seen as a safe haven for anyone thinking of committing criminal offences.”
Anyone with concerns about crime in their area should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.