Joël Lambert has created an incredible collection of beautiful images of punk fans and musicians

Blackoool’s world-famous Rebellion punk festival has never looked so glamorous.

As the Rebellion punk festival returns to Blackpool again, one man will be there with his camera, looking to create a brilliant pictorial record of the event with some stunning photographs.

Belgian photographer Joël Lambert attends many international music festivals but for him, Rebellion is easily one of his favourite themes.

He has captured some incredible images of punk fans, from all backgrounds and of all ages, as part of a documentary series he is working on for a book.

Although punk fans always bring with them a sense of colour, from their dyed, often ornately spoked hair to the clothes they wear, many of Joel’s pictures are in crisp black and white.

And he interested in these punk fans not simply because they look different, but because they bring with them a genuine experience of life lived in an alternative way.

The photos here have been taken at Rebellion and other festivals.

Joël creates his own small, portable studio in the midst of each festival, where he is able to photograph his subjects.

Joël who has covered the music industry for many years, says: “The people here are the genuine thing, they are not cheating at it, many of them have lived this way for years, they have their own community.

"Rebellion festival here in Blackpool has a real identity, you won’t find this anywhere else.”

Apart from taking pictures, Joel asks each subject questions about the music and the bands they love, to create a broader context to his images.

Here, he kindly shares some of his amazing photos.