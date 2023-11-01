Charlene Downes remembered 20 years since going missing in special service at St John’s Church in Blackpool
Karen and Bob Downes sat on the front bench, as a crowd of around 50 people showed support and joined in a prayer for Charlene, who would be 35 on her next birthday.
An emotional service took place at St John’s Church in Blackpool for friends and family to pay tribute to Charlene Downes, who went missing exactly 20 years ago today.
A heartfelt poem was read out by Charlene’s sister, Rebecca, who fought back tears in front of a sombre audience - before a beautiful dove-release outside the church.
A number of recognisable faces were also in attendance - including former leader of the English Defence League (EDL), Tommy Robinson.
Blackpool’s homelessness campaigner and owner of Amazing Graze, Mark Butcher, also read a beautiful speech that captured the feelings around the missing girl.
Mark said: “Who’s know what she could have been today if this evil didn’t find her. Perhaps she would have her own family by now, she may have been a lawyer or a teacher or even a preacher in this church.”
He summed up some of the feelings of frustration that Charlene had been let down by everyone during the 20-year quest for justice - while also offering words of hope.
“The whole system let her down Including the police & the courts The justice system, the media, social services & all of us. We all let her down…! We have turned our heads in shame!!”
The family gathered outside, as 20 white doves were released into the wind, in Charlene’s memory.
