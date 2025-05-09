Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 47 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde roadworks Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 530 metres of track to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 12-July 4 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Station Road, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Copp Lane, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing works. When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales