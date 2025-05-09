Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 47 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 530 metres of track to install and joint cable for capital scheme
When: May 12-July 4 | Google Maps
3. Station Road, Kirkham
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW.
When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps
4. Copp Lane, Elswick
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW.
When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps
5. Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: Carriageway surface dressing works.
When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps
6. Lodge Lane, Elswick
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Lodge Lane under 2 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = o/s substation on Lodge lane Joint bay 2 = approx 210mtrs from junction of Watery Gate la on Lodge lane
When: May 12-May 20 | Google Maps
