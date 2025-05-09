2 month long temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting across Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 19:38 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a two month long temporary traffic light.

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 47 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week

1. Fylde roadworks

Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 530 metres of track to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 12-July 4

2. Garstang Road, Little Eccleston with Larbreck

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 530 metres of track to install and joint cable for capital scheme When: May 12-July 4 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 14

3. Station Road, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 23

4. Copp Lane, Elswick

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in [FW. When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing works. When: May 12-May 23

5. Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing works. When: May 12-May 23 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Lodge Lane under 2 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = o/s substation on Lodge lane Joint bay 2 = approx 210mtrs from junction of Watery Gate la on Lodge lane When: May 12-May 20

6. Lodge Lane, Elswick

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Lodge Lane under 2 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = o/s substation on Lodge lane Joint bay 2 = approx 210mtrs from junction of Watery Gate la on Lodge lane When: May 12-May 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeTraffic lightsMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice