Two Beefeater pubs in Lancashire where you can get a free steak this October and November
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Raising the steaks to celebrate its 50th birthday, Beefeater will be rewarding 50,000 of its guests, both old and new, with a free 8oz rump steak that comes served with triple-cooked chips and peas.
It comes as the pub chain launches an anniversary 1974 range, which also includes a Chicken and Rib Combo; Surf & Turf Combo and Baconeater Burger, plus crowd-pleaser plates like Beer-Battered Fish and Chips; and the Chargrilled Fillet of Salmon and Vegetable Skewer.
Where?
The two Lancashire Beefeaters taking part are the Red Lion in Blackpool and the Morris Dancers in Ormskirk. The only snag is that to claim the offer, you have to also purchase a minimum of one main meal from the main restaurant menu or Sunday Roast menu. To claim your free steak head to https://offers.beefeater.co.uk/50-years. It’s first come, first served - once they’re gone they’re gone!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.