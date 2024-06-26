1940s fun day set for Anchorsholme Park in Cleveleys

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Jun 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 14:51 BST
A fun-packed day with a 1940s theme is to be staged in Anchorsholme Park.

The free event, which will see entertainers wearing classic 1940s attire, has been organised by the Friends of Anchorsholme Park.

Anchorsholme is playing host to a 1940s Day event | Third party

There will be live music, various displays and competitions throughout the 1940s Day event.

When is it?

The spectacle takes place on Sunday July 7, from 11am to 4pm and it is hoped it will be the start of an annual event.

Organisers are planning an even bigger, full weekend event for 2025 but there will be plenty of activities for this year’s opener.

What’s going on?

Organiser Emma Ellison, of the Friends of Anchorsholme Park, said: “We have a fabulous line up including singer Beverley Alexander, The Dads Army Jazz Band and George Formby Impersonator Anthony Mason

“We also have the 82nd Airborne Division Re-enactment group joining us, and a display of military vehicles

“This is the start of a new annual event for Anchorsholme Park, and something we are already building on for next year, with an epic 1940's full weekend planned for 2025.”

