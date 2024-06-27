Most dogs will shed all year round, but in the lead up to summer, shedding can increase to make way for a lighter summer coat. Often without a good brush or professional groom, the loose hair will sit on your dog's body, which will keep them feeling warm.
As the weather heats up, getting your dog in for a good groom is a good way of removing all excess hair and will aid in keeping them cooler in the summer sun.
Here’s 19 top-rated groomers near you, according to Google and Facebook.
1. The Grooming Suite, St Anne's Road, Blackpool
A professional, family-run dog grooming salon based in Blackpool coveing all aspects of dog grooming. Rates as 5 stars on Facebook from 80 customerts. | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
2. Dirty Dingos, Freckleton
Open seven days a week, this established salon rates as 4.8/5 on Google Reviews. One person said: "Great, the first dog groomer who has let me watch." | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
3. All Dogs, Westminster Road, Blackpool
This groomer has more than 32 years experience in dog grooming and rates as 4.8/5 on Google Reviews. | sitePhoto: site
4. Shampoodles Spa, Watson Road, Blackpool
More than 60 people rate this grooming salon as 4.7/5 on Facebook | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
5. Lorna's Hounds, Grasmere Road, Blackpool
Established for more than a decade, this salon rates highly as 4.9/5 on Google. One person said: "Great place best Groomer I've took my dog to, treat the dog as if their own". | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
6. Wags, 3 Freckleton St, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2SN
Part of a wider Wags group, this salon rates as 4.9/5 from Facebook reviews. Also offers mobile salon services. | FacebookPhoto: Facebook
