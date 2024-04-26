From the world-famous Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach Resort and more, there are a wide variety of things to do on the Fylde coast.
But what do residents want to see in the future?
We asked our readers to share what they thought the Fylde coast was missing. Here is what they said:
1. Blackpool Airport
The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. Photo: Contributed
2. A theory test centre in Blackpool
The theory test centre based at Blackpool Technology Park in Faraday Way was axed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). For learners in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, it means a 34-mile round trip to the nearest theory test centre in Preston. Photo: JESHOOTS.com
3. Maintained roads
Carla Hill said: "Maintained roads!" Photo: Contributed
4. More electric vehicle chargers
Richard Watt said: "Fast EV charging stations." Photo: Contributed
5. A swimming pool
Brian Damian Ohara said: "Blackpool needs a decent swimming pool again, that is what it is short of." Photo: Pixabay
6. Arena
Cordelia Belmont said: "An indoor Arena like the O2 or similar. Would change this town." Photo: Nainoa Shizuru
