19 things people think the Fylde coast is missing including an arena, airport and theory test centre

What do you think the Fylde coast is missing?

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST

From the world-famous Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach Resort and more, there are a wide variety of things to do on the Fylde coast.

But what do residents want to see in the future?

We asked our readers to share what they thought the Fylde coast was missing. Here is what they said:

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights.

1. Blackpool Airport

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights.

The theory test centre based at Blackpool Technology Park in Faraday Way was axed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). For learners in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, it means a 34-mile round trip to the nearest theory test centre in Preston.

2. A theory test centre in Blackpool

The theory test centre based at Blackpool Technology Park in Faraday Way was axed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). For learners in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, it means a 34-mile round trip to the nearest theory test centre in Preston.

Carla Hill said: "Maintained roads!"

3. Maintained roads

Carla Hill said: "Maintained roads!"

Richard Watt said: "Fast EV charging stations."

4. More electric vehicle chargers

Richard Watt said: "Fast EV charging stations."

Brian Damian Ohara said: "Blackpool needs a decent swimming pool again, that is what it is short of."

5. A swimming pool

Brian Damian Ohara said: "Blackpool needs a decent swimming pool again, that is what it is short of."

Cordelia Belmont said: "An indoor Arena like the O2 or similar. Would change this town."

6. Arena

Cordelia Belmont said: "An indoor Arena like the O2 or similar. Would change this town."

