19 pictures reveal scale of damage in Lancashire as Storm Éowyn brings 80mph winds to county

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 15:53 BST

Pictures taken across Lancashire reveal the extent of the destruction caused by Storm Éowyn.

The storm battered the county with winds of up to 80mph on Friday, disrupting roads, railways, schools and more.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office came into effect at midnight and will remain in force until 9pm.

Pictures taken across Lancashire show the scale of the damage caused by the strong winds.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Parts of Blackpool town centre were shut after roofing was blown off buildings, crashing onto streets below.

1. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

Parts of Blackpool town centre were shut after roofing was blown off buildings, crashing onto streets below. | Kevin Aubrey

Trees were blown down across Lancashire due to the strong winds.

2. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

Trees were blown down across Lancashire due to the strong winds. | Andrew Trevor Singleton

Police were called to Amounderness Way after a HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.

3. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

Police were called to Amounderness Way after a HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am. | Lancashire Police

Forecasters warned winds reaching 60mph to 70mph would be widespread, with up to 90mph possible on coastal areas.

4. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

Forecasters warned winds reaching 60mph to 70mph would be widespread, with up to 90mph possible on coastal areas. | Lesley Fisher-Screen

The roofing was reportedly blown off Blackpool Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff were evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices.

5. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

The roofing was reportedly blown off Blackpool Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff were evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices. | Contributed

The scenes on New Hall Lane.

6. Damage caused by Storm Éowyn

The scenes on New Hall Lane. | Amy Carey

Related topics:LancashireStorm ÉowynDisruptionMet Office
