The storm battered the county with winds of up to 80mph on Friday, disrupting roads, railways, schools and more.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office came into effect at midnight and will remain in force until 9pm.

Pictures taken across Lancashire show the scale of the damage caused by the strong winds.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1 . Damage caused by Storm Éowyn Parts of Blackpool town centre were shut after roofing was blown off buildings, crashing onto streets below. | Kevin Aubrey

2 . Damage caused by Storm Éowyn Trees were blown down across Lancashire due to the strong winds. | Andrew Trevor Singleton

3 . Damage caused by Storm Éowyn Police were called to Amounderness Way after a HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr's shortly after 10am. | Lancashire Police

4 . Damage caused by Storm Éowyn Forecasters warned winds reaching 60mph to 70mph would be widespread, with up to 90mph possible on coastal areas. | Lesley Fisher-Screen

5 . Damage caused by Storm Éowyn The roofing was reportedly blown off Blackpool Council's four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff were evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices. | Contributed