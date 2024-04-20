19 of the best places for a burger in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

When it comes to the question of where is the best place to buy a burger in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, there are many anwers!

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Apr 2024, 16:20 BST

The Fylde coast - and Blackpool in particular - has some excellent independent takeaways and eateries which serve fabulous burgers.

It also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.

Here, residents on the Fylde coast give their opinions of the best places to go.

Has your favourite been mentioned?

Davie Swan says Greasy Joe's, South Promenade, Blackpool, is the best place to get a burger on the coast.

2. Davie Swan says Greasy Joe's, South Promenade, Blackpool, is the best place to get a burger on the coast.

Davie Swan says Greasy Joe's, South Promenade, Blackpool, is the best place to get a burger on the coast. Photo: Blackool Gazette

Burgerhain, at the Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, was a popular choice, with Simon Hall, Chris Stamfird and Jess McCurrach all giving it their vote.

3. Burgerhain, at the Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, was a popular choice.

Burgerhain, at the Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, was a popular choice, with Simon Hall, Chris Stamfird and Jess McCurrach all giving it their vote. Photo: Burgerhain

The West Coast Rock Cafe is a long established bar and restaurant on Abindon Street, Blackpool. Valerie Smith West Coast rock opposite the winter Gardens theatre amazing burgers

4. Valerie Smith West Coast rock opposite the winter Gardens theatre amazing burgers

The West Coast Rock Cafe is a long established bar and restaurant on Abindon Street, Blackpool. Valerie Smith West Coast rock opposite the winter Gardens theatre amazing burgers Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Lilo Charcoal, on Central Drive, Blackpool, was named by Jason Clark, among others, for its fabulous burgers.

5. Lilo Charcoal, on Central Drive, Blackpool, was named by Jason Clark, among others, for its fabulous burgers.

Lilo Charcoal, on Central Drive, Blackpool, was named by Jason Clark, among others, for its fabulous burgers. Photo: Blackoool Gazette

The Tipsy Cow, on Breck Road, Poulton, was a other popular choice amomg several residents as selling the best burgers

6. The Tipsy Cow, on Breck Road, Poulton, was a other popular choice amomg several residents as selling the best burgers

The Tipsy Cow, on Breck Road, Poulton, was a other popular choice amomg several residents as selling the best burgers Photo: Blackpool Gazette

