The Fylde coast - and Blackpool in particular - has some excellent independent takeaways and eateries which serve fabulous burgers.
It also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.
Here, residents on the Fylde coast give their opinions of the best places to go.
Has your favourite been mentioned?
1. Residents have their say about the best place to buy a burger in Blackpool and the Fytlde coast
2. Davie Swan says Greasy Joe's, South Promenade, Blackpool, is the best place to get a burger on the coast.
3. Burgerhain, at the Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, was a popular choice.
4. Valerie Smith
West Coast rock opposite the winter Gardens theatre amazing burgers
The West Coast Rock Cafe is a long established bar and restaurant on Abindon Street, Blackpool. Valerie Smith
5. Lilo Charcoal, on Central Drive, Blackpool, was named by Jason Clark, among others, for its fabulous burgers.
6. The Tipsy Cow, on Breck Road, Poulton, was a other popular choice amomg several residents as selling the best burgers
