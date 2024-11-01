New planning applications across Lancashire this weekplaceholder image
19 new planning applications this week in and around Preston, Chorley, Accrington, Blackpool, Wyre and Ribble Valley

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:26 BST

It’s been a busy week in planning departments across Lancashire.

Dozens of new applications have been validated, including big schemes to change a hotel, plans for new homes, a school extension and changes to a supermarket site.

We have cherry-picked some of the most interesting applications to highlight for you - see the pages below for more information.

Owners of The Dog House have applied for retrospective permission for bi-fold doors to front elevation and to vary the condition that prevents outdoor seating and patio heaters.

1. The Dog House, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

Chorley Borough Council has been consulted by South Ribble Borough Council over an application for the erection of a bin store at the cemetery site.

2. Leyland Pet Cemetery And Crematorium, Wigan Road, Leyland

Application validated on October 21 for installation of an automated teller machine (atm).

3. 513 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TE

Paul Fox has made an application to change this vacant site from retail and parts storage for vehicle repair garage to a drinking establishment/restaurant.

4. 17-19 Abbey Street, Accrington

Leaders have submitted plans to build a single-storey science block extension, to give more room for theory-based teaching.

5. The area where the extension would be built

Pizza Go Go has applied for permission for an internally illuminated fascia sign and projection sign for a pizza takeaway.

6. 3 Preston Road, Leyland

