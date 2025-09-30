Hosted by Fleetwood Arts CIC and the Tram Sunday team, the free event featured four donkey race heats, a winners’ race and a Grand National-style finale.
Families enjoyed fairground rides, circus skills, live music and 200 free hot dogs for kids.
Local businesses and organisations competed for glory, cheered on by a huge crowd.
The event also welcomed Neighbourhood Officers for a day of community fun.
Check out our gallery of 19 must-see moments below:
