19 hilarious photos as Fleetwood's first-ever Donkey Derby brings laughter and friendly competition to town

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:55 BST

Fleetwood’s first-ever Donkey Derby brought laughter, friendly competition and plenty of surprises to The Esplanade.

Hosted by Fleetwood Arts CIC and the Tram Sunday team, the free event featured four donkey race heats, a winners’ race and a Grand National-style finale.

Families enjoyed fairground rides, circus skills, live music and 200 free hot dogs for kids.

Local businesses and organisations competed for glory, cheered on by a huge crowd.

The event also welcomed Neighbourhood Officers for a day of community fun.

Check out our gallery of 19 must-see moments below:

1. Fleetwood's first Donkey Derby

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

