19 fabulous photos from St Annes on the Sea Music Festival 2024

The event ran from August 22 to 26, each day jam-packed with music, entertainment and delicious food.
It was held at the Ashton Gardens and featured bands such as Lonestar Rivals, Touch the Pearl, The Waiting and many more.
The event was packed throughout the four days, with festival-goers determined to enjoy the bank holiday celebrations.
Here are 19 photos from the festival:
1. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
The event took place from August 22 to August 26. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
2. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
Residents enjoyed four days of family-friendly entertainment. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
3. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
The event promoted local artists on the Fylde Coast and further afield. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
4. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
It was hosted, funded, and delivered by St Annes on Sea Town Council. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
5. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
The festival featured music on two stages as well as stalls, artists, a funfair and food and drink vendors. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
6. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival
St. Anne's on the Sea Music Festival is a free, family-friendly event that takes place annually in Ashton Gardens. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.