19 fabulous photos from St Annes on the Sea Music Festival 2024

By Luke Patrick
Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:39 BST

St Annes on the Sea Music Festival returned over the August bank holiday.

The event ran from August 22 to 26, each day jam-packed with music, entertainment and delicious food.

It was held at the Ashton Gardens and featured bands such as Lonestar Rivals, Touch the Pearl, The Waiting and many more.

The event was packed throughout the four days, with festival-goers determined to enjoy the bank holiday celebrations.

Here are 19 photos from the festival:

The event took place from August 22 to August 26.

1. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

The event took place from August 22 to August 26. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Residents enjoyed four days of family-friendly entertainment.

2. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

Residents enjoyed four days of family-friendly entertainment. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
The event promoted local artists on the Fylde Coast and further afield.

3. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

The event promoted local artists on the Fylde Coast and further afield. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
It was hosted, funded, and delivered by St Annes on Sea Town Council.

4. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

It was hosted, funded, and delivered by St Annes on Sea Town Council. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
The festival featured music on two stages as well as stalls, artists, a funfair and food and drink vendors.

5. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

The festival featured music on two stages as well as stalls, artists, a funfair and food and drink vendors. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
St. Anne's on the Sea Music Festival is a free, family-friendly event that takes place annually in Ashton Gardens.

6. St Annes on the Sea Music Festival

St. Anne's on the Sea Music Festival is a free, family-friendly event that takes place annually in Ashton Gardens. | KC Photography Photo: KC Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St AnnesMusicAshton Gardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.