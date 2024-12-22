19 fabulous examples of Blackpool's fascinating street art

Many of the best pieces were part of the Sand Sea and Spray event, which took place each year between 2012 and 2016.

Led by local artist Robin Ross, the event was organised by a collective of independent artists. Over the years it has been responsible for numerous bright and fabulous images appearing all over Blackpool.

Not all the works here were part of that festival - some have been created anonymously down back alleys in the town.

Do you recognise these - and are there some we missed?

This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.

This lovely tiger mural is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.

Distinctive image of a young woman, created to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool

A trio of images to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool

Fabulously imaginative dragon art work, on a wall in the alley off Deansgate, Blackpool

Home Street Home - a thought-provokimg piece to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool