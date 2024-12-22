19 fabulous examples of Blackpool's fascinating street art

By Richard Hunt
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 10:18 GMT

Blackpool still has some very interesting street art - despite some of the best pieces being lost with the demolition of town centre buildings and walls in recent years.

Many of the best pieces were part of the Sand Sea and Spray event, which took place each year between 2012 and 2016.

Led by local artist Robin Ross, the event was organised by a collective of independent artists. Over the years it has been responsible for numerous bright and fabulous images appearing all over Blackpool.

Not all the works here were part of that festival - some have been created anonymously down back alleys in the town.

Do you recognise these - and are there some we missed?

This variation of the Batman theme is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.

1. Blackpool's amazing street art

This lovely tiger mural is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.

2. This lovely tiger mural is to be found to the rear of Topping Street in Blackpool.

Distinctive image of a young woman, created to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool

3. Blackpool's amazing street art

A trio of images to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool

4. Blackpool's amazing street art

Fabulously imaginative dragon art work, on a wall in the alley off Deansgate, Blackpool

5. Blackpool's amazing street art

Home Street Home - a thought-provokimg piece to the rear of Topping Street, Blackpool

6. Blackpool's amazing street art

