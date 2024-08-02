Talented Joel Lambert loves capturing the huge personalities who travel to the resort for the UK’s biggest Punk festival.

Hosted by the Winter Gardens the festival runs from August 1 to 4 and feature over 300 bands on six different indoor stages.

Joel Lambert is a photographer from Belgium and he has attended the event three times.

Mr Lambert says he attends the event as he wants to create a “portrait of a generation”.

He said: “This festival in Blackpool has a real identity, and from my point of view, it is one of the last in Europe with such an identity.

“That’s why I love to come and capture the personalities behind hair.”

Mr Lambert has a small photography studio at the Winter Gardens event and captures the Punks as they enter the venue.

His amazing work taken so far can be found here.

