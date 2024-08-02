19 eye-catching photographs documenting Blackpool's 2024 Rebellion Festival by photographer Joel Lambert

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:49 BST

A Belgian photographer who travels to Blackpool to document in pictures Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival is back for 2024.

Talented Joel Lambert loves capturing the huge personalities who travel to the resort for the UK’s biggest Punk festival.

Hosted by the Winter Gardens the festival runs from August 1 to 4 and feature over 300 bands on six different indoor stages.

Joel Lambert is a photographer from Belgium and he has attended the event three times.

Mr Lambert says he attends the event as he wants to create a “portrait of a generation”.

He said: “This festival in Blackpool has a real identity, and from my point of view, it is one of the last in Europe with such an identity.

“That’s why I love to come and capture the personalities behind hair.”

Mr Lambert has a small photography studio at the Winter Gardens event and captures the Punks as they enter the venue.

His amazing work taken so far can be found here.

Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion

Joel Lambert | Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024 | Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024 | Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024 | Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024 | Joel Lambert

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024

Joel Lambert's photos from Rebellion 2024 | Joel Lambert

