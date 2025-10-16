19 dazzling photos as Lightpool Festival 2025 lights up Blackpool with stunning art and 3D projections

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:37 BST

Blackpool’s skyline is glowing once again as the Lightpool Festival returns this October half-term, bringing a spectacular celebration of creativity, light and performance for all ages.

Now firmly established as one of the resort’s most anticipated autumn highlights, the festival draws thousands of visitors every year to experience its immersive atmosphere.

Running from October 15 to November 1, Lightpool transforms the town with a vibrant mix of light-based art installations, 3D projections and family-friendly entertainment across multiple indoor and outdoor venues.

It runs alongside the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, which stretch for six miles along the Promenade and continue to sparkle until January 4, 2026.

Take a look below at some of the most eye-catching displays as this year’s festival bursts into life:

The Lightpool Festival continues to celebrate Blackpool’s rich artistic heritage, its connection to the Illuminations and the town’s enduring spirit of creativity.

1. Lightpool Festival 2025

This vibrant festival, which is completely free to access, is staged across a diverse range of both indoor and outdoor venues.

2. Lightpool Festival 2025. Medusae

This lighting installation was created because of some amazing local schoolchildren who imagined their own versions of jellyfish!

3. Lightpool Festival 2025. Medusae

Chila Kumari Singh Burman illuminated the challenging winter lockdown of 2020/21, as thousands of London residents sought out her captivating neon installation at Tate Britain. Her exhibition ‘Blackpool Light of My Life’ showcased at Grundy Art Gallery during the Lightpool Festival 2021.

4. Lightpool Festival 2025. Showtown Welcomes Chila

Organisers say the projections are designed to “transform familiar places into something magical,” encouraging visitors to see Blackpool in a new light.

5. Lightpool Festival 2025. Mycelium Network

Over at the Wedding Chapel, artist Ant Dickenson will debut Sun Glitter - a serene projection inspired by sunlight dancing on water, turning the curved glass façade into a canvas of calm, rippling light.

6. Lightpool Festival 2025. Sun Glitter.

