Now firmly established as one of the resort’s most anticipated autumn highlights, the festival draws thousands of visitors every year to experience its immersive atmosphere.

Running from October 15 to November 1, Lightpool transforms the town with a vibrant mix of light-based art installations, 3D projections and family-friendly entertainment across multiple indoor and outdoor venues.

It runs alongside the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, which stretch for six miles along the Promenade and continue to sparkle until January 4, 2026.

Take a look below at some of the most eye-catching displays as this year’s festival bursts into life:

Lightpool Festival 2025 The Lightpool Festival continues to celebrate Blackpool's rich artistic heritage, its connection to the Illuminations and the town's enduring spirit of creativity.

Lightpool Festival 2025. Medusae This vibrant festival, which is completely free to access, is staged across a diverse range of both indoor and outdoor venues.

Lightpool Festival 2025. Medusae This lighting installation was created because of some amazing local schoolchildren who imagined their own versions of jellyfish!

Lightpool Festival 2025. Showtown Welcomes Chila Chila Kumari Singh Burman illuminated the challenging winter lockdown of 2020/21, as thousands of London residents sought out her captivating neon installation at Tate Britain. Her exhibition 'Blackpool Light of My Life' showcased at Grundy Art Gallery during the Lightpool Festival 2021.

Lightpool Festival 2025. Mycelium Network Organisers say the projections are designed to "transform familiar places into something magical," encouraging visitors to see Blackpool in a new light.