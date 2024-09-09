19 brilliant pictures from the 2024 Lancashire Game & Country Festival

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:09 BST

Featuring everything from falconry and horse show to a clay pigeon shooting competition, the 2024 Lancashire Game & Country Festival went down a storm recently.

The highly-anticipated annual festival returned to Preston with a vast array of attractions and shows for visitors to enjoy, so be sure not to miss some of our best pictures from the event...

1. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024. Dan Mercer from Mercer Falconry with Eurasian Eagle Owl called Sway

National World Resell

Photo Sales

2. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024

National World Resell

Photo Sales

3. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024. Dan Mercer from Mercer Falconry with Eurasian Eagle Owl called Sway

National World Resell

Photo Sales

4. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024

National World Resell

Photo Sales

5. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024

National World Resell

Photo Sales

6. Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2024

National World Resell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice