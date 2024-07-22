The big spectacle, hailed as the biggest free vintage transport festival in the country, proved a huge success on Sunday after volunteers pulled out all the stops to stage it at relatively short notice.

Crowds flocked to see the stunning vehicles and there were plenty of people in fancy dress to bring colour to the occasion.

It was particularly impressive, given that the event, introduced by town crier Barry McQueen, almost didn’t happen.

The massive crowd puller was all set for its usual mid July date this year when organisers unexpectedly announced in May that it was being cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and support.

This followed last year’s late cancellation to extreme weather being forecast.

Thankfully, there were no issues this time, with a huge collection of vintage cars, motorbikes and other classic vehicles, including old time trams.

The huge parade included not only these special vehicles, but dazzling fancy dress entrants, ladies from the Chill Lounge, Fleetwood RNLI and Coastguards, the Highbury Morris Dancers.

There were also characters from the Fleetwood CosPlay team who are planning to stage the town’ first ComiCon event next summer.

Maureen Blair, one of the Tram Sunday organisers, said: “It was amazing, we had a fantastic day and everyone worked together to make sure it was a brilliant event.”

