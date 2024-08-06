An 18-year-old man has won a £350,000 house in Blackpool.

The unnamed man has won the property in Napier Avenue, South Shore after entering an competition run by Elite Competitions.

The winner, who will speak publicly for the first time later today, signed up for the over 18’s competition three days after his birthday.

In 2018, Elite Competitions appeared on BBC Two's Dragons' Den, impressing Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani with their mission, which boosted their commitment to offering extraordinary prize opportunities.

Since then, Elite Competitions has fulfilled over 368,000 dreams with remarkable prizes, including £500,000 in cash, house giveaways, and Lamborghinis.

Today, the winner of the latest competition will be officially be handed the keys to his new home.

Come back later to meet the winner and to hear his reaction to winning the fab prize.