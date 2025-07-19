18 photos of proud Year 6 leavers celebrating their final days at primary school in Blackpool and Fylde coast

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Year 6 pupils from across Blackpool and the Fylde coast have been celebrating the end of an era as they prepare to leave primary school behind and begin an exciting new chapter in high school

As the summer holidays begin, schools across the region have been marking the occasion with leavers’ assemblies, parties, and, of course, the all-important class photo.

We've rounded up 18 brilliant pictures capturing these memorable moments - a snapshot of a milestone that pupils, parents and teachers alike will treasure for years to come.

Take a look through our gallery of smiling faces as we celebrate the Class of 2025 and wish them all the very best for their next big adventure:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

1. Ansdell Primary School

Ansdell Primary School

Photo Sales

2. Baines Endowed Primary School

Baines Endowed Primary School

Photo Sales

3. Carleton St Hilda's Church of England Primary School

Carleton St Hilda's Church of England Primary School

Photo Sales

4. Carr Head Primary School

Carr Head Primary School

Photo Sales

5. Charles Saer Community Primary School

Charles Saer Community Primary School

Photo Sales

6. Holy Family Catholic Primary School

Holy Family Catholic Primary School

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Primary schoolBlackpoolFyldeSchoolsParentsLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice