As the summer holidays begin, schools across the region have been marking the occasion with leavers’ assemblies, parties, and, of course, the all-important class photo.

We've rounded up 18 brilliant pictures capturing these memorable moments - a snapshot of a milestone that pupils, parents and teachers alike will treasure for years to come.

Take a look through our gallery of smiling faces as we celebrate the Class of 2025 and wish them all the very best for their next big adventure:

2 . Baines Endowed Primary School Baines Endowed Primary School Photo Sales

3 . Carleton St Hilda's Church of England Primary School Carleton St Hilda's Church of England Primary School Photo Sales

4 . Carr Head Primary School Carr Head Primary School Photo Sales

5 . Charles Saer Community Primary School Charles Saer Community Primary School Photo Sales