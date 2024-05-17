18 of the worst places to park in Lancashire - according to our readers

Driving can be fun, but it can also be a massive headache - not least when you can’t park.
We’ve all been in a situation when you either can’t find a place to park, it’s too small, or too far away from where you really want to be.
We asked readers to share their thoughts on some of the worst places for parking across Lancashire.
Take a look at what people said on the pages below.
1. Royal Preston Hospital
Shaun Cooper said: "100% Preston Hospital. Nearly missing a first baby scan due to having zero available parking for the public in either of the two car parks is a joke." Photo: Neil Cross
2. West Street Car Park, Blackpool
Jay McMaster said: "There aren't a lot of sisabled spaces in town (Blackpool). And West Street Car parks lift is always broken." Photo: Google
3. Walker Street car park, Preston
Reporter Emma Downey was been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in Preston's Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket.
The 41-year-old journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door.
She didn’t realise until she returned to her vehicle and spotted the parking fine. Photo: Google
4. Cookson Street, Blackpool
Ozil Ahmed said: "Cookson Street. Having to walk nearly 10 mins to nearest car park after visiting Natalie's sauna is a joke! I'm already exhausted and don't appreciate the walk after." Photo: Google
5. Booths, Poulton
Andy Cross said: "Booths car park Poulton. The driving and parking in there is shocking." Photo: Google
6. Longton Health Centre and Library
Visitors to the health centre and library have complained of a lack of spaces, double-parking and a narrow passing and turning points. Photo: Google
