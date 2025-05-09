I just love it there! 18 of the most charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to visit in summer 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:36 BST

The Fylde Coast is a charming area that draws visitors and residents alike with its scenic towns, coastal beauty, and vibrant community life.

Known for its famous Blackpool attractions, including the iconic Blackpool Tower and lively promenade, the Fylde Coast offers much more beyond its popular tourist spots. Hidden gems await in the quieter towns and villages, making the area an ideal choice for both day trips and longer stays.

For those seeking a peaceful escape, destinations like Lytham, St. Annes, and Fleetwood offer picturesque landscapes, quaint independent shops, and cozy country pubs. These spots are perfect for hiking, browsing unique local boutiques, or simply enjoying a drink by a roaring fireplace after a day spent exploring.

Whether you're planning a family holiday, a romantic weekend, or looking for a new place to settle down, the Fylde Coast has something for everyone. From the windswept coastal paths to the charming villages nestled further inland, each town has a unique character and welcoming feel.

With that in mind we decided to put together a little list of some of the area’s top destinations, villages, and towns which are bound to catch the eye as part of our Love Your campaign highlighting the places and things which make Lancashire great.

You can start start exploring the 19 beautiful towns and villages we’ve chosen that make this region so special now...

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’.

1. Singleton

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’. | Google

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

2. Freckleton

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers. | Discover Fylde

3. Stalmine - A village in the civil parish of Stalmine-with-Staynall in the Wyre borough, Stalmine dates back to 1066.

Google

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront.

4. Cleveleys

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. | Visit Cleveleys Photo: Visit Cleveleys

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

5. Fleetwood

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside. | submit

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

6. Bispham

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores. | Google

