This week it’s been revealed that the price of a large takeaway flat white coffee has risen to more than £5 in London - and the rest of the UK might soon follow.
Speaking to the Guardian, Jeffery Young of the Allegra Group which analyses the sector, said that where the capital goes, the rest of the UK follows. He said: “We’re two to three years away from £5 being routine for a standard coffee,” says Jeffrey Young, the CEO and founder of the Allegra Group, which analyses the sector. “
The price rise has been put down to inflation and low stocks - the main coffee growing areas being affected by drought.
With coffee on our minds, we had a look at some of the top-rated independent coffee shops in Blackpool, according to Google Reviews.
Check out our highlights on the pages below.
