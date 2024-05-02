This cafe rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews, based on the experience of 141 customers.This cafe rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews, based on the experience of 141 customers.
Dawn of the £5 coffee- here's 18 of the best independent coffee shops in Blackpool according to Google Reviews

Where is your go-to?

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:38 BST

This week it’s been revealed that the price of a large takeaway flat white coffee has risen to more than £5 in London - and the rest of the UK might soon follow.

Speaking to the Guardian, Jeffery Young of the Allegra Group which analyses the sector, said that where the capital goes, the rest of the UK follows. He said: “We’re two to three years away from £5 being routine for a standard coffee,” says Jeffrey Young, the CEO and founder of the Allegra Group, which analyses the sector. “

The price rise has been put down to inflation and low stocks - the main coffee growing areas being affected by drought.

With coffee on our minds, we had a look at some of the top-rated independent coffee shops in Blackpool, according to Google Reviews.

Check out our highlights on the pages below.

This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 772 people.

1. Parks Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 772 people. Photo: Google

This cafe was rated 5/5 on Google Reviews by 175 people

2. Upside Down, 28 Edward Street, Blackpool

This cafe was rated 5/5 on Google Reviews by 175 people Photo: Google

The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.5/5 from 340 people.

3. The Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street, Blackpool

The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.5/5 from 340 people. Photo: Google

Tea World also sells coffee. On average, 52 customers rated it as 4.9/5.

4. Tea World, 6 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AU

Tea World also sells coffee. On average, 52 customers rated it as 4.9/5. Photo: Google

This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 783 customers.

5. HIVE, Church Street

This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 783 customers. Photo: Google

Buttermilk is rated as 4.6/5 by 82 people.

6. Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool

Buttermilk is rated as 4.6/5 by 82 people. Photo: Google Maps

