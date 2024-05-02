This week it’s been revealed that the price of a large takeaway flat white coffee has risen to more than £5 in London - and the rest of the UK might soon follow.

Speaking to the Guardian, Jeffery Young of the Allegra Group which analyses the sector, said that where the capital goes, the rest of the UK follows. He said: “We’re two to three years away from £5 being routine for a standard coffee,” says Jeffrey Young, the CEO and founder of the Allegra Group, which analyses the sector. “

The price rise has been put down to inflation and low stocks - the main coffee growing areas being affected by drought.

With coffee on our minds, we had a look at some of the top-rated independent coffee shops in Blackpool, according to Google Reviews.

Check out our highlights on the pages below.

1 . Parks Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9EQ This iconic cafe was rated as 4.3/5 by 772 people. Photo: Google

2 . Upside Down, 28 Edward Street, Blackpool This cafe was rated 5/5 on Google Reviews by 175 people Photo: Google

3 . The Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street, Blackpool The Coffee Pot rates highly with 4.5/5 from 340 people. Photo: Google

4 . Tea World, 6 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AU Tea World also sells coffee. On average, 52 customers rated it as 4.9/5. Photo: Google

5 . HIVE, Church Street This modern cafe is rated as 4.7/5 by 783 customers. Photo: Google

6 . Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road, Blackpool Buttermilk is rated as 4.6/5 by 82 people. Photo: Google Maps