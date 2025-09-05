18 of the best greasy spoon cafes for a classic English fry-up for National Bacon Day

From sizzling sausages to perfectly fried eggs, these spots deliver hearty breakfasts that will set you up for a great day ahead.
Here are 18 must-try breakfast cafes in Blackpool for 2025:
1. Hash Browns
Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (142 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Blackpool." | Google
2. South Shore Pitstop Café
Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Absolutely phenomenal breakfast, amazing service." | Google
3. Lowery Café
Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB | 4.6 out of 5 (317 Google reviews) | "Brilliant breakfast, exactly what we needed." | Google
4. Cafe 25
Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (147 Google reviews) | "Wonderful place centrally located offering a good breakfast menu." | Contributed
5. Jimmy's Cafe
Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW | 4.8 out of 5 (93 Google reviews) | "Bangin’ breakfast." | Google
6. Lindale Cafe
Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (799 Google reviews) | "Good find for a proper breakfast during our stay." | Google