We’ve rounded up 18 of the area’s highest-rated chippies, each scoring 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional takeaways to family-run favourites.
Whether you’re after crispy battered cod, golden chips or a hearty portion of mushy peas, these chip shops have you covered.
Here are 18 of the best to try this Bank Holiday:
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service." | mortishia
2. The Fish Bar
Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced." | Google
3. Yorkshire Fisheries
Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google
4. Onslow Plaice
Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area." | Google
5. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google
6. Finesse Fish & Chips
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect." | Google