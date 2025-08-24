18 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool and the Fylde coast perfect for a Bank Holiday treat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Nothing says Bank Holiday quite like fish and chips - and the Fylde coast has plenty of spots to satisfy your cravings.

We’ve rounded up 18 of the area’s highest-rated chippies, each scoring 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional takeaways to family-run favourites.

Whether you’re after crispy battered cod, golden chips or a hearty portion of mushy peas, these chip shops have you covered.

Here are 18 of the best to try this Bank Holiday:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service."

1. Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs.jpg

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service." | mortishia

Photo Sales
Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced."

2. The Fish Bar

Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced." | Google

Photo Sales
Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

3. Yorkshire Fisheries

Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google

Photo Sales
Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area."

4. Onslow Plaice

Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area." | Google

Photo Sales
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

5. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect."

6. Finesse Fish & Chips

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice