We’ve rounded up 18 of the area’s highest-rated chippies, each scoring 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional takeaways to family-run favourites.

Whether you’re after crispy battered cod, golden chips or a hearty portion of mushy peas, these chip shops have you covered.

Here are 18 of the best to try this Bank Holiday:

1 . Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs.jpg Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service." | mortishia Photo Sales

2 . The Fish Bar Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Onslow Plaice Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Finesse Fish & Chips Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect." | Google Photo Sales