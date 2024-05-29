The European Championships 2024 tournament is just a couple of weeks away - and football fans are already eagerly anticipating this feast of international football.

With England pooled in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark, fans of the Three Lions side are hoping they can go all the way in the tournament in Germany and finally win the trophy after coming so close against Italy in the Wembley final in 2021.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also in the mix, facing Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

The opening match of the tournament sees hosts Germany take on the Scots on Friday June 14, kick off time 8pm (British Summer Time) and 9pm in Germany itself, which is one hour ahead of the UK.

England’s first match is against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday June 16 at 8pm (BST), with the other group matches being against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday June 20 at 6pm and Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday June 25 at 8pm.

England are among the favourites, along with France and Germany, the latter not impressing in recent years but expected to be boosted by fanatical home support.

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs across Blackpool an the Fylde coast which are laying out the welcome mat to fans.

1 . Euro 24 is almost here - these are some of the best pubs and venues to catch the games Euro 24 is almost here - these are some of the best pubs and venues to catch the games Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . The Highfield, on Highfield Road Blackpool , will be showing every moment of the 2024 UEFA European Championships, kicking off from Friday June 14, with sizzling hot food on offer as well. The Highfield, on Highfield Road Blackpool , will be showing every moment of the 2024 UEFA European Championships, kicking off from Friday June 14, with sizzling hot food on offer as well. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . The Devonshire Arms, on Devonshire Road, has got Euro 24 covered with plenty of screens on offer The Devonshire Arms, on Devonshire Road, has got Euro 24 covered with plenty of screens on offer Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . You can catch all the Euro 24 matches from the start to the finals at the Dutton Arms, on 441 Promenade, South Shore. Booking in advance will be needed for a table. You can catch all the Euro 24 matches from the start to the finals at the Dutton Arms, on 441 Promenade, South Shore. Booking in advance will be needed for a table. Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . The Counting House, at Talbot Square, Blackpool, will be showing all the Euro 24 matches The Counting House, at Talbot Square, Blackpool, will be showing all the Euro 24 matches Photo: National World Photo Sales