18 Lancashire firms named and shamed for underpaying staff

18 firms from across Lancashire who failed to pay their staff the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage have been named by the Department for Business and Trade and HM Revenue & Customs.
A newly released investigation by HMRC, which was conducted between 2015-2022, revealed that 518 employers across the country underpaid nearly 60,000 workers, and have since repaid more than £7.4million.
For Lancashire in particular, 224 employees were underpaid by a total of £80,354.98
It follows a significant uplift to the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage - putting £1,400 into the pockets of full-time workers on NLW and supporting millions of families across the country.
Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”
Take a look at the gallery below to see which Lancashire businesses underpaid their staff and by how much.
The firms listed below have been ranked by the least amount owed per employee to the most owed.*
Please note, the employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.
The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.
*One firm has also since issued a statement about the matter which you can read here.
