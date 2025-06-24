18 Lancashire firms named and shamed for underpaying staff

18 firms from across Lancashire who failed to pay their staff the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage have been named by the Department for Business and Trade and HM Revenue & Customs.

A newly released investigation by HMRC, which was conducted between 2015-2022, revealed that 518 employers across the country underpaid nearly 60,000 workers, and have since repaid more than £7.4million.

For Lancashire in particular, 224 employees were underpaid by a total of £80,354.98

It follows a significant uplift to the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage - putting £1,400 into the pockets of full-time workers on NLW and supporting millions of families across the country.

Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see which Lancashire businesses underpaid their staff and by how much.

The firms listed below have been ranked by the least amount owed per employee to the most owed.*

Please note, the employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.

*One firm has also since issued a statement about the matter which you can read here.

1 . Daniel Thwaites Public Limited Company (Ribble Valley) Overall 23 employees were underpaid a total of £724.73 between 18/1/2019 and 23/10/2020 meaning they were owed £31.51 each

2 . Grant Leisure Group Limited - aka Blackpool Zoo (Blackpool) Overall 15 employees were underpaid a total of £1,495.62 between 1/6/2015 and 29/9/2019 meaning they were owed £99.71 each

3 . Marsden Healthcare Limited (Pendle) Overall 22 employees were underpaid a total of £2,811.05 between 7/11/2016 and 24/3/2019 meaning they were owed £127.78 each

4 . Treetops Childrens Nursery Ltd (Blackpool) Overall 45 employees were underpaid a total of £6,450.52 between 28/12/2015 and 17/10/2021 meaning they were owed £143.34 each

5 . Equitas Solicitors Limited (Preston) Overall 72 employees were underpaid a total of £15,412.15 between 1/8/2016 and 31/3/2020 meaning they were owed £214.06 each

6 . Graylaw International Freight Group Ltd (West Lancashire) Overall 7 employees were underpaid a total of £1,663.46 between 1/10/2016 and 30/9/2020 meaning they were owed £237.64 each