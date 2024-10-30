18 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . The Duke Of York, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AW Rated 3 on October 1. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Ginger Bistro, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UP Rated 5 on October 23. | Google Photo Sales

3 . WanderWoods, Roman Way, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 5BE Rated 5 on October 23. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Aunt Dolly's Café, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2DY Rated 5 on October 16. | Preston Markets Photo Sales

5 . Starbucks, Bluebell Way, Preston, PR2 5PZ Rated 5 on October 16. | Google Photo Sales