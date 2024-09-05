18 great pictures as children across the Fylde coast go back to school for 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:39 BST

This week marks the return to the classroom for many of Lancashire’s pupils and teachers.

For some, it was their first day ever at school, while others made the leap to high school.

To mark the occasion, we asked you to share pictures of your children looking smart in their new school uniforms.

There were hundreds of them – so thank you for sharing them with us and our readers.

Here we’ve put together a photo gallery of some of them. Here are 21 pictures chosen at random:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Anna Marie Sorensen sent this picture in.

1. Back to school 2024

Anna Marie Sorensen sent this picture in. | Anna Marie Sorensen

Photo Sales
Bella started reception this year.

2. Back to school 2024

Bella started reception this year. | Kate Anderson

Photo Sales
This picture was sent in by Emily Tobin.

3. Back to school 2024

This picture was sent in by Emily Tobin. | Emily Tobin

Photo Sales
This picture was sent in by Jo Enty.

4. Back to school 2024

This picture was sent in by Jo Enty. | Jo Enty

Photo Sales
Jo Enty sent in this picture.

5. Back to school 2024

Jo Enty sent in this picture. | Jo Enty

Photo Sales
All smiles as he gets ready for school.

6. Back to school 2024

All smiles as he gets ready for school. | Joanna Kirkham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolFyldeWyre CouncilSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice