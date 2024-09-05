18 great pictures as children across the Fylde coast go back to school for 2024

For some, it was their first day ever at school, while others made the leap to high school.
To mark the occasion, we asked you to share pictures of your children looking smart in their new school uniforms.
There were hundreds of them – so thank you for sharing them with us and our readers.
Here we’ve put together a photo gallery of some of them. Here are 21 pictures chosen at random:
