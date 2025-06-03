17 top rated Blackpool & Fylde corner shops you need to visit

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:53 BST

From family-run businesses to local legends packed with personality, we've rounded up 17 of the most beloved corner shops across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Corner shops are the centre of our communities, places where you’re greeted by name, grab your everyday essentials and maybe even hear the latest gossip.

Across Blackpool and the Fylde there are dozens of brilliant independents keeping this tradition alive.

We've scoured the area and sifted through reviews to highlight 17 top rated corner shops that everyone loves.

From long-standing family businesses to modern mini-markets, these are the must-visit stores you might walk past every day without realising what you're missing.

Whether you’re after the best snacks, friendly faces or just simple nostalgic charm these corner shops are well worth a visit next time you’re in Blackpool or the Fylde coast.

5 stars from 6 Google reviews.

1. Go Local business opens on Grange Road in Blackpool

5 stars from 6 Google reviews. | National World

Photo Sales
5 stars from 4 Google reviews.

2. Adam Market 36 Central Dr, Blackpool

5 stars from 4 Google reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
5 stars from 17 Google reviews.

3. Malabar Express, 39a Abingdon St, Blackpool

5 stars from 17 Google reviews. | Malabar Express/Google

Photo Sales
4.9 stars from 13 Google reviews.

4. Joe & Tin's the Town Store, 2 Anchorsholme Ln E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys

4.9 stars from 13 Google reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
4.7 stars from 49 Google reviews.

5. Newhouse News 198 Newhouse Rd, Blackpool

4.7 stars from 49 Google reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
4.6 stars from 9 Google reviews.

6. The Raikes mini market, 308 Church St, Blackpool

4.6 stars from 9 Google reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice