17 things to do in Blackpool on rainy days

We all know Blackpool is famous for its sunny beach days and iconic promenade and donkey rides, but the fun doesn't stop when the clouds roll in.

If you're visiting with family, entertaining restless kids or looking for something different to do - the resort town offers a surprising variety of indoor experiences to brighten even the gloomiest weather.

From the opulent Winter Gardens to the colourful corridors of the Grundy Art Gallery, there’s plenty of culture, history and entertainment waiting indoors.

Blackpool has climbing walls, immersive museums, historic theatres and hidden cultural gems - just to name a few, and here are 17 of the best things to do in Blackpool when the weather won’t play ball.

1 . title Here are 17 things you can do to make the most of your trip to Blackpool despite the heavy rain Photo Sales

2 . Madame Tussauds Star in immersive experiences and get up close and personal to lifelike figures of your favourite celebrity stars at Madame Tussauds. Address: 87-89 Central Drive / Lancashire / FY1 5AA Photo Sales

3 . SEA LIFE SEA LIFE aquariums are fantastic family attractions with stunning marine habitats and displays. Address: Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 5AA Photo Sales

4 . ODEON Be whisked away to a world of film magic with 10 screens to choose from at ODEON. Address: Rigby Rd / Blackpool / FY1 5EP Photo Sales

5 . Coral Island Coral Island is a family-friendly indoor fun park with pirate-themed games and rides, plus a casino with slots and tables. Address: Bonny St / Blackpool / FY1 5DW Photo Sales

6 . The Blackpool Tower Dungeon The Blackpool Tower Dungeon brings together an amazing cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes and rides. Address: The Blackpool Tower Entrance / Bank Hey St / Blackpool / FY1 4BJ Photo Sales