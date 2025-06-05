17 things to do in Blackpool on rainy days

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST

Don’t let the drizzle dampen your day, Blackpool offers a range of indoor activities from arcades to art galleries - It’s packed with brilliant attractions perfect for escaping the rain.

We all know Blackpool is famous for its sunny beach days and iconic promenade and donkey rides, but the fun doesn't stop when the clouds roll in.

If you're visiting with family, entertaining restless kids or looking for something different to do - the resort town offers a surprising variety of indoor experiences to brighten even the gloomiest weather.

From the opulent Winter Gardens to the colourful corridors of the Grundy Art Gallery, there’s plenty of culture, history and entertainment waiting indoors.

Blackpool has climbing walls, immersive museums, historic theatres and hidden cultural gems - just to name a few, and here are 17 of the best things to do in Blackpool when the weather won’t play ball.

Here are 17 things you can do to make the most of your trip to Blackpool despite the heavy rain

Star in immersive experiences and get up close and personal to lifelike figures of your favourite celebrity stars at Madame Tussauds. Address: 87-89 Central Drive / Lancashire / FY1 5AA

2. Madame Tussauds

SEA LIFE aquariums are fantastic family attractions with stunning marine habitats and displays. Address: Promenade / Blackpool / FY1 5AA

3. SEA LIFE

Be whisked away to a world of film magic with 10 screens to choose from at ODEON. Address: Rigby Rd / Blackpool / FY1 5EP

4. ODEON

Coral Island is a family-friendly indoor fun park with pirate-themed games and rides, plus a casino with slots and tables. Address: Bonny St / Blackpool / FY1 5DW

5. Coral Island

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon brings together an amazing cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes and rides. Address: The Blackpool Tower Entrance / Bank Hey St / Blackpool / FY1 4BJ

6. The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

