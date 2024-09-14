From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

The Fylde Coast is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children including play areas in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde:

1 . Roarsome Roleplay Snowdon Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3DP | "Amazing place to bring your kids!" | Roarsome Roleplay Photo Sales

2 . Thingamajigz Poulton Business Park, Furness Dr, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 8JS | “Fantastic play area and the play equipment is very well maintained and clean.” | Google Photo Sales

3 . Harry's Play Centre YMCA, St Alban's Rd, Lytham St Annes FY8 1XD | "Staff are lovely and the play area is great for toddlers to older children." | Harry's Play Centre Photo Sales

4 . Blossoming Buds 55 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AJ | "Great place, would recommend anyone to try it and see." | Blossoming Buds Photo Sales

5 . Bounce Play Centre 71 Moor Park Ave, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0LZ | "Excellent service, staff couldn’t be more helpful, great food, highly recommend." | nw Photo Sales