I need something to entertain the kids! 17 indoor Lancashire play areas to try on a rainy day

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST

Looking for a place to entertain the kids on a wet and wind winter’s day? Here are some of the best play areas and activity centres in Lancashire.

From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

Lancashire is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children in Lancashire including places in Blackpool and Preston:

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff."

1. Jollie's Barn

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff." | ugc

5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.”

2. Fun Arena

5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.” | Fun Arena

2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.”

3. Jungle World

2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.” | nw

Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.”

4. Mini's Party and Play Centre

Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.” | Mini's Party and Play Centre

31 Park Rd, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7RW | "Always friendly staff, great playcentre, nice food, fab facilities."

5. The Beach Hut Play Centre

31 Park Rd, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7RW | "Always friendly staff, great playcentre, nice food, fab facilities." | The Beach Hut Play Centre

Ancient Oak, Cottam, Preston PR4 0NZ | "Amazing place for children with indoor and outdoor area."

6. The Kinder Hub

Ancient Oak, Cottam, Preston PR4 0NZ | "Amazing place for children with indoor and outdoor area." | NW

