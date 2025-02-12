From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

Lancashire is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children in Lancashire including places in Blackpool and Preston:

1 . Jollie's Barn The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff." | ugc Photo Sales

2 . Fun Arena 5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.” | Fun Arena Photo Sales

3 . Jungle World 2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.” | nw Photo Sales

4 . Mini's Party and Play Centre Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.” | Mini's Party and Play Centre Photo Sales

5 . The Beach Hut Play Centre 31 Park Rd, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7RW | "Always friendly staff, great playcentre, nice food, fab facilities." | The Beach Hut Play Centre Photo Sales