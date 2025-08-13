A new study by credit card brand Aqua has revealed the most budget-friendly destinations across Europe and the Lancashire seaside resort has made the cut, ranking 8th overall for affordability this summer.

Researchers compared the cost of key holiday expenses such as accommodation, meals, drinks and attractions to find where travellers can get the most for their money. According to the data the average pint in Blackpool comes in at just £3.25 while a meal out averages around £14 - a fraction of the price in many other European hotspots.

Blackpool’s famous promenade, iconic tower, sandy beaches and lively pier all offer hours of entertainment without breaking the bank. From fish and chips on the seafront to wandering through the bustling arcades or taking in the sea air along the Golden Mile, there are countless ways to enjoy the town on a budget.

The Aqua research which you can view in full here highlights that Blackpool’s charm lies not only in its attractions but in the fact you can enjoy them without overspending.

Whether it’s thrill rides at the Pleasure Beach, exploring local history, or simply soaking up the coastal views, Blackpool proves you don’t need to jet abroad to find value for money.

