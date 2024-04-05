Lancashire’s only zoo has had many extraordinary births in recent years - noteworthy because many of those babies were born to seriously endangered species.
Blackpool Zoo’s conservation programme is proving a major hit.
Who can forget such landmark additions to the zoo as baby orangutan, Jurang, and lowland gorilla, Makari?
Here are some of the delightful new arrivals at the zoo in recent times, plus one or two new adults too.
2. Cute little Jarang was born to mother Jingga and father Kawan at Blackool Zoo on June 14 2023. One of a critically endangered species, this little one was the first to be born at the Lancashire zoo in two decades.
3. On June 19 2023, a tiny pair of endangered red panda cubs, Kai and Ember, were born at Blackpool Zoo to parents Alina and Tao Tao.
4. A tiny King colobus monkey born at Blackpool Zoo last year, to mum Taragi and dad Limbali, was called Charles in honour of His Majesty’s coronation on Saturday May 6.
And there was another, smaller baby colubus born not long after, giving the zoo 11 of the endangered species.
5. These two delightful baby meerkats were the latest of a number of the little animals who have a thriving community at Blackpool Zoo.
6. Four flamingos have set a new record for keepers at Blackpool Zoo in August 2023 after becoming the largest group of chicks to ever be successfully reared by their parents.
