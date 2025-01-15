17 of the best spas in Lancashire to help combat the winter blues

Name a better feeling than slipping into a soft, white dressing gown and being thoroughly taken care of?
If you’re looking to treat yourself to a relaxing treat day this January, here are 17 of the best spas in the county:
1. Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa
Blackburn Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB5 5JP | 4.1 out of 5 (2,337 Google reviews) | "Lovely spa day. Very welcoming staff. Would highly recommend." | Google
2. Stocks Hall Health Club and Spa
Hall Lane, Mawdesley, Ormskirk, L40 2QZ | 4.6 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "What an amazing spa experience. A little oasis in the country. Had the most divine aromatherapy facial. So relaxing." | Google
3. Stanley House Hotel & Spa
Further Lane, Mellor, Blackburn, BB2 7NP | 4.3 out of 5 (670 Google reviews) | "Excellent spa with lovely lunch. Staff very helpful and friendly." | Google
4. Barton Manor Hotel & Spa
Garstang Road, Barton, Preston, PR3 5AA | 4.3 out of 5 (1,070 Google reviews) | "Pool and spa are well equipped and relaxing." | Google
5. Shaw Hill Golf Resort & Spa Hotel
Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7PP | 4.2 out of 5 (793 Google reviews) | "The spa was excellent. It is very relaxing and enjoyable as well as lovely staff." | Google
6. The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village
Ribby Road, Preston, PR4 2PR | 4.7 out of 5 (1,846 Google reviews) | "Very nice spa, great atmosphere with very friendly service." | Google
