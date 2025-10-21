17 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to celebrate National Seafood Month

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:45 BST

October is National Seafood Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic British favourite: fish and chips.

Luckily, the Fylde coast is packed with top-rated spots serving up crispy cod, golden chips and all the trimmings.

We’ve rounded up 17 of the area’s best-loved chippies, each earning 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional seaside takeaways to long-standing family favourites.

So whether you fancy a quick bite by the beach or a sit-down supper with mushy peas on the side, these local gems have you covered.

Here are 17 of the best fish and chip shops to try:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (295 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service."

1. Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs.jpg

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (295 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service." | mortishia

Photo Sales
Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.7 out of 5 (163 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced."

2. The Fish Bar

Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.7 out of 5 (163 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced." | Google

Photo Sales
Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,343 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

3. Yorkshire Fisheries

Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,343 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google

Photo Sales
Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area."

4. Onslow Plaice

Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area." | Google

Photo Sales
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1,593 Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

5. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1,593 Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google

Photo Sales
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA | 4.6 out of 5 (453 Google reviews) | "Absolutely lovely food, great service and fab price."

6. Tower Fisheries

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA | 4.6 out of 5 (453 Google reviews) | "Absolutely lovely food, great service and fab price." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeBlackpoolLancashireFish and chipsFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice