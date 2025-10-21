Luckily, the Fylde coast is packed with top-rated spots serving up crispy cod, golden chips and all the trimmings.

We’ve rounded up 17 of the area’s best-loved chippies, each earning 4 stars or more on Google, from traditional seaside takeaways to long-standing family favourites.

So whether you fancy a quick bite by the beach or a sit-down supper with mushy peas on the side, these local gems have you covered.

Here are 17 of the best fish and chip shops to try:

1 . Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (295 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service."

2 . The Fish Bar Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.7 out of 5 (163 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced."

3 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,343 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

4 . Onslow Plaice Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area."

5 . Lily's Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1,593 Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."