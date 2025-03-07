Liv Cooke from Chorley is a British freestyle football world champion and current six-time world record holder. She was also a BBC Sport presenter on the prime-time show 'MOTDx' and UEFA ambassador, who has previously been awarded the Parliamentary Rising Star and Woman of the Future awards. Liv Cooke from Chorley is a British freestyle football world champion and current six-time world record holder. She was also a BBC Sport presenter on the prime-time show 'MOTDx' and UEFA ambassador, who has previously been awarded the Parliamentary Rising Star and Woman of the Future awards.
17 inspirational women from Lancashire as we celebrate International Women's Day 2025

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST

Lancashire is blessed with a host of inspirational women.

From athletes to businesswomen, ground-breaking media personalities to mums who have turned tragedy into positivity, our Red Roses are no shrinking violets.

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the heroines from our area, who continue to lead the way and inspire the next generation.

Take a look at the ladies below:

Ashley Dalton, MP for West Lancashire, revealed last year that she has uncurable breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body, but has told constituents that it's "business as usual".

1. Ashley Dalton, MP for West Lancashire

Ashley Dalton, MP for West Lancashire, revealed last year that she has uncurable breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body, but has told constituents that it's "business as usual".

Lisa, from Lancaster, is best known for being executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant. She was also one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC cooking show Great British Menu.

2. Lisa Goodwin-Allen

Lisa, from Lancaster, is best known for being executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant. She was also one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC cooking show Great British Menu.

A reality star and influencer from Blackpool, famously the daughter of comedian Les Dawson.

3. Charlotte Dawson

A reality star and influencer from Blackpool, famously the daughter of comedian Les Dawson.

When she became Lancashire’s Lord Lieutenant in 2023, Amanda Parker became the first woman to be the monarch’s representative in the county since the position was created almost 500 years ago. She is no stranger to public service, having served as a local magistrate in the criminal and family courts for almost 20 years, volunteered with Blackburn Youth Zone and women's centres in the county and is patron of the Blackburn-based charity Nightsafe. She was also Lancashire’s High Sheriff in 2015.

4. Amanda Parker

When she became Lancashire's Lord Lieutenant in 2023, Amanda Parker became the first woman to be the monarch's representative in the county since the position was created almost 500 years ago. She is no stranger to public service, having served as a local magistrate in the criminal and family courts for almost 20 years, volunteered with Blackburn Youth Zone and women's centres in the county and is patron of the Blackburn-based charity Nightsafe. She was also Lancashire's High Sheriff in 2015.

Cleveleys-born Zoe Ball is a broadcaster and presenter. She was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC, and in 2024 was confirmed as the second-highest paid BBC presenter after Gary Lineker.

5. Zoe Ball

Cleveleys-born Zoe Ball is a broadcaster and presenter. She was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC, and in 2024 was confirmed as the second-highest paid BBC presenter after Gary Lineker.

A singer and television personality born in Blackpool, known for her hits in the 70s and 80s, marriage to Shane Ritchie and appearances on day time TV.

6. Coleen Nolan

A singer and television personality born in Blackpool, known for her hits in the 70s and 80s, marriage to Shane Ritchie and appearances on day time TV.

