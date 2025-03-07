17 inspirational women from Lancashire as we celebrate International Women's Day 2025

4 . Amanda Parker

When she became Lancashire’s Lord Lieutenant in 2023, Amanda Parker became the first woman to be the monarch’s representative in the county since the position was created almost 500 years ago. She is no stranger to public service, having served as a local magistrate in the criminal and family courts for almost 20 years, volunteered with Blackburn Youth Zone and women's centres in the county and is patron of the Blackburn-based charity Nightsafe. She was also Lancashire’s High Sheriff in 2015. Photo: Submitted