17 inspirational women from Lancashire as we celebrate International Women's Day 2025

From athletes to businesswomen, ground-breaking media personalities to mums who have turned tragedy into positivity, our Red Roses are no shrinking violets.
This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the heroines from our area, who continue to lead the way and inspire the next generation.
Take a look at the ladies below:
1. Ashley Dalton, MP for West Lancashire
Ashley Dalton, MP for West Lancashire, revealed last year that she has uncurable breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body, but has told constituents that it's "business as usual". | submit Photo: submit
2. Lisa Goodwin-Allen
Lisa, from Lancaster, is best known for being executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant. She was also one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC cooking show Great British Menu. | Olivia Brabbs
3. Charlotte Dawson
A reality star and influencer from Blackpool, famously the daughter of comedian Les Dawson. | charlottedawsy on Instagram
4. Amanda Parker
When she became Lancashire’s Lord Lieutenant in 2023, Amanda Parker became the first woman to be the monarch’s representative in the county since the position was created almost 500 years ago. She is no stranger to public service, having served as a local magistrate in the criminal and family courts for almost 20 years, volunteered with Blackburn Youth Zone and women's centres in the county and is patron of the Blackburn-based charity Nightsafe. She was also Lancashire’s High Sheriff in 2015. Photo: Submitted
5. Zoe Ball
Cleveleys-born Zoe Ball is a broadcaster and presenter. She was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC, and in 2024 was confirmed as the second-highest paid BBC presenter after Gary Lineker. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
6. Coleen Nolan
A singer and television personality born in Blackpool, known for her hits in the 70s and 80s, marriage to Shane Ritchie and appearances on day time TV. | Carla Speight/Getty Photo: Carla Speight/Getty
