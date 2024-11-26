Eager guests took their seats in The Globe theatre as celebrity influencer and TV personality Charlotte Dawson joined West End star Ian Oswald and the talented cast of panto pros on Saturday for the first time this season.

The show runs on selected dates until December 24, with a special finale performance on Christmas Eve. Tickets start from £12 per person and can be booked at: www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin/

Special packages are also available for schools and groups, and can be booked by contacting Pleasure Beach Resort’s Groups department via email at [email protected]

The performance on December 1 features a sign language interpreter for those people who use sign language. The December 6 performance is a ‘relaxed performance’ featuring adjustments to sound, lighting, and audience expectations, adapted to be accessible to a wide range of audiences.

It promises to be “the most glamorous and spectacular pantomime audiences will see this year.”

