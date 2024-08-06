17 fabulous photos of fans enjoying the live music at Rebellion 2024 in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST

It’s been another big success for Rebellion Festival after four days of amazing music - with punk rock fans lapping up the unique atmosphere of the event.

Thousands have turned up to enjoy the annual festival, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

Festival goers have had the chance to see exiting new punk bands on the introducing stage, while also being able to see legendary acts such as The Stranglers, UK Subs, Sham 69, Toyah, Stiff Little Fingers, The Tom Robinson Band, Cockney Rejects, The Alarm, glam veterans The Sweet and many more.

Fans and performers came from all over Britain - and further afield - for the big event.

The festival has been held since 1996.

Here are some fabulous photos of fans enjoing Sunday’s acts, taken by photographer Darren Nelson.

Front row fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

1. Rebellion Festival 2024

Front row fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

2. Rebellion Festival 2024

Fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

3. Rebellion Festival 2024

Fans at Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

4. Rebellion Festival 2024

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | Darren Nelson Photo: Darren Nelson

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

5. Rebellion Festival 2024

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson

6. Rebellion Festival 2024

Rebellion Festival 2024 Photo; Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

